Palmetto Challenge 25

Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joshua Johnson, Air Mobility Command Inspector General deputy team chief, regarding the importance of the Combat Readiness Inspection, how it evaluates Joint Base Charleston’s ability to execute its wartime mission, and what sets this CRI apart from traditional inspections and deployment models, at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 5, 2024. During the inspection, Joint Base Charleston Airmen were assessed on their ability to perform wartime or contingency missions under austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)
