Interview stringer with U.S. Air Force Col. David Myrick, 437th Airlift Wing deputy commander and 843th Deployable Combat Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Gary Woo, 437th Operations Group and 843th Deployable Combat Wing senior enlisted leader, regarding Palmetto Challenge 25 and Joint Base Charleston’s role in the Combat Readiness Inspection at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Mississippi, March 3, 2024. During the exercise, Joint Base Charleston Airmen underwent a Combat Readiness Inspection, an evaluation designed to assess a unit’s ability to perform its wartime or contingency mission under realistic conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Carl Good)