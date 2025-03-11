2024 Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During the Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration for the 2024 Heroes in Shadows, organized by the 155 CSSB, Spc. Sonia Giselle Castro shares with us the joy and fulfillment she finds in supporting her local community by setting up tents and showers systems for unhoused veterans.

(Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)