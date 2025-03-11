During the Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration for the 2024 Heroes in Shadows, organized by the 155 CSSB, Spc. Sonia Giselle Castro shares with us the joy and fulfillment she finds in supporting her local community by setting up tents and showers systems for unhoused veterans.
.
(Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 00:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955269
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-PK275-5510
|Filename:
|DOD_110862227
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.