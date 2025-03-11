Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration

    UNITED STATES

    04.09.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    During the Welcome Home Vietnam Day Celebration for the 2024 Heroes in Shadows, organized by the 155 CSSB, Spc. Sonia Giselle Castro shares with us the joy and fulfillment she finds in supporting her local community by setting up tents and showers systems for unhoused veterans.
    (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

