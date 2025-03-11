Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K-9 B-Roll Package

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    A b-roll package for the 460th Security Forces Squadron's Military Working Dogs at Buckley Space Force Base, March 13, 2025. The dogs featured are Jack, Mixi, Sego, Pedro and Mattie. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 21:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955268
    VIRIN: 250313-X-YW354-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862153
    Length: 00:06:25
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US

    This work, K-9 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MWD
    Security Forces
    K9
    Buckley
    B-Roll

