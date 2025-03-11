A b-roll package for the 460th Security Forces Squadron's Military Working Dogs at Buckley Space Force Base, March 13, 2025. The dogs featured are Jack, Mixi, Sego, Pedro and Mattie. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955268
|VIRIN:
|250313-X-YW354-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862153
|Length:
|00:06:25
|Location:
|AURORA, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, K-9 B-Roll Package, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
