Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Buckley SFB K-9 Introductions

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Military Working Dogs from the 460th Security Forces Squadron are introduced for K-9 Veterans Day at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., March 10, 2025. This day commemorates the service and sacrifice of working dogs that have served in the military, law enforcement, and search and rescue. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 21:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955266
    VIRIN: 250310-X-YW354-1002
    Filename: DOD_110862126
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: AURORA, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Buckley SFB K-9 Introductions, by SSgt Danielle McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans Day
    MWD
    Security Forces
    K9
    Buckley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download