Buckley SFB K-9 Introductions

Military Working Dogs from the 460th Security Forces Squadron are introduced for K-9 Veterans Day at Buckley Space Force Base, Colo., March 10, 2025. This day commemorates the service and sacrifice of working dogs that have served in the military, law enforcement, and search and rescue. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Danielle McBride)