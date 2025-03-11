Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for the Fight: A Look into the Infantry

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks and Staff Sgt. Kjarra Wymore-Lowe

    Minnesota National Guard

    From 27-29 June 2024, Soldiers of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry Regiment, share experiences and talk through Infantry processes leading into their Annual Training at Camp Ripley Training Center, MN.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 20:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 955260
    VIRIN: 240628-Z-AH358-1001
    Filename: DOD_110862079
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Live-fire range
    Camp Ripley Training Center
    Infantry (Job Title)
    2-135 IN
    Minnesota National Guard

