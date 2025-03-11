Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena AB firefighter SrA Ingwerson

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, talks about his Air Force journey as a firefighter on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 7, 2025. Ingwerson was a member of the Kadena Fire emergency services training office and as a firefighter on Okinawa, Ingwerson and his team train for every weather type to ensure equipment and resources are always in top condition, so that they may saves lives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

