Kadena AB firefighter SrA Ingwerson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955254" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, talks about his Air Force journey as a firefighter on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 7, 2025. Ingwerson was a member of the Kadena Fire emergency services training office and as a firefighter on Okinawa, Ingwerson and his team train for every weather type to ensure equipment and resources are always in top condition, so that they may saves lives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)