Kadena AB firefighter SrA Ingwerson

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, firefighter assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, talks about his Air Force journey as a firefighter on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 7, 2025. Ingwerson was a member of the Kadena Fire emergency services training office and as a firefighter on Okinawa, Ingwerson and his team train for every weather type to ensure equipment and resources are always in top condition, so that they may saves lives. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2025 00:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955254
|VIRIN:
|250307-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110862034
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
