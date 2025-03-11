Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon Army National Guard Provides Some Lift for Army Futures Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2025

    Video by Maj. Wayne Clyne and Aaron Perkins

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopters provided heavy lift operations in support of Project Convergence Capstone 5 at Fort Irwin, California from March 9-14, 2025. The Chinook crews transported soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division's Combat Aviation Brigade and equipment from Army Futures Command during field training exercises. Working alongside British soldiers and personnel from North Carolina, Oregon's mission was to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles and ground components with infantry personnel to simulate battlefield movements. Despite changing weather conditions, the CH-47 pilots and crew successfully executed their mission while gaining valuable real-world training experience with actual cargo deliveries rather than simulations. U.S. Army National Guard Video footage by Aaron Perkins, editing by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 17:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955249
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-CM403-1281
    PIN: 250311-A
    Filename: DOD_110861408
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon Army National Guard Provides Some Lift for Army Futures Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    CH-47 Chinook
    Oregon National Guard
    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download