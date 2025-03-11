Oregon Army National Guard Provides Some Lift for Army Futures Command

Oregon Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopters provided heavy lift operations in support of Project Convergence Capstone 5 at Fort Irwin, California from March 9-14, 2025. The Chinook crews transported soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division's Combat Aviation Brigade and equipment from Army Futures Command during field training exercises. Working alongside British soldiers and personnel from North Carolina, Oregon's mission was to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles and ground components with infantry personnel to simulate battlefield movements. Despite changing weather conditions, the CH-47 pilots and crew successfully executed their mission while gaining valuable real-world training experience with actual cargo deliveries rather than simulations. U.S. Army National Guard Video footage by Aaron Perkins, editing by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs.
