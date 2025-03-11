Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scorpion Lens 2025: SATCOM Doc B-roll

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Frank Rohrig 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, 4th CTCS and 2nd Audiovisual Squadron train on imagery collection during Scorpion Lens 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 13, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event focused on developing fully combat-capable Total Force Airmen prepared to capture critical moments in any environment, on the ground or in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955243
    VIRIN: 250313-F-EM228-7001
    Filename: DOD_110861268
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: SATCOM Doc B-roll, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Carolina
    1CTCS
    Combat Camera
    Training
    Scorpion Lens

