U.S. Airmen from the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, 4th CTCS and 2nd Audiovisual Squadron train on imagery collection during Scorpion Lens 2025 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, March 13, 2025. Scorpion Lens is an annual training event focused on developing fully combat-capable Total Force Airmen prepared to capture critical moments in any environment, on the ground or in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by SSgt Frank Rohrig)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 16:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955243
|VIRIN:
|250313-F-EM228-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110861268
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Scorpion Lens 2025: SATCOM Doc B-roll, by SSgt Frank Rohrig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.