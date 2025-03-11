Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    M240 Machine Gun range

    GASINCI, CROATIA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Paratroopers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade use a M240 machine gun to aim at targets during live-fire exercise conducted at Gasinci training area, Croatia, Mar. 13, 2025.
    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello).

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 16:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955234
    VIRIN: 250313-A-IG394-1004
    Filename: DOD_110861184
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GASINCI, HR

