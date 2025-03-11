Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander discusses the 88th RD history, patch during repatching ceremony at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, talks with attendees to the repatching ceremony March 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held to recognize command patches of Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers being switched from Army Materiel Command to the 88th Readiness Division. The change highlights a change that includes more involvement of a senior commander at an installation, which Fort McCoy was already doing. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 16:36
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division

