Fort McCoy Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Joseph A. Ricciardi, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, talks with attendees to the repatching ceremony March 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The ceremony was held to recognize command patches of Fort McCoy Garrison Soldiers being switched from Army Materiel Command to the 88th Readiness Division. The change highlights a change that includes more involvement of a senior commander at an installation, which Fort McCoy was already doing. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 16:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955229
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-OK556-8676
|Filename:
|DOD_110861064
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Senior Commander discusses the 88th RD history, patch during repatching ceremony at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
