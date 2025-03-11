Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Allied Spirit '25 B-Roll

    GERMANY

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Multinational service members work together during Allied Spirit 25 March 5-13 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The exercise is designed to enable integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center environment. AS25 allows the U.S. and its Allies and Partners to refine existing, and develop new, battlefield capabilities. As threats evolve around the world, so must the tactics and standards. B-Roll provided by 382d Public Affairs Detachment North Carolina Army National Guard.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955214
    VIRIN: 250303-A-BR386-3768
    Filename: DOD_110860845
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: DE

    AlliedSpirit, JMRC, 7ATC, StrongerTogether, WeAreNATO

