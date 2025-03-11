Allied Spirit '25 B-Roll

Multinational service members work together during Allied Spirit 25 March 5-13 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at the Hohenfels Training Area in Germany. The exercise is designed to enable integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center environment. AS25 allows the U.S. and its Allies and Partners to refine existing, and develop new, battlefield capabilities. As threats evolve around the world, so must the tactics and standards. B-Roll provided by 382d Public Affairs Detachment North Carolina Army National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 14:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955214
|VIRIN:
|250303-A-BR386-3768
|Filename:
|DOD_110860845
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
