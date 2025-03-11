Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPAFORGEN and Guardian Culture

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards and James Kever

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    SPAFORGEN is about more than mission readiness – it's about building a stronger, more resilient, and more cohesive Space Force. This video explores how SPAFORGEN is shaping our culture, from fostering stronger teams and leadership to prioritizing the well-being of Guardians and their families. We'll hear from Guardians at all levels, from those on the front lines to senior leadership, about how SPAFORGEN is impacting their daily lives and setting us up for success in the future of space.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955211
    VIRIN: 250313-O-HR740-8814
    Filename: DOD_110860813
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPAFORGEN and Guardian Culture, by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, A1C Phil Edwards and James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUE
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN

