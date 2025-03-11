Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SPAFORGEN and Career Progression

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards and James Kever

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    Want to know how to "level up" your Space Force career? As SPAFORGEN evolves, it's creating clearer paths for Guardians to advance and take on new responsibilities. This video explores how the SPAFORGEN cycle translates to career progression, offering insights on skill development, leadership opportunities, and how to become a sought-after expert in your field. Hear how SPAFORGEN can help you reach your full potential as a Guardian.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955209
    VIRIN: 250313-O-HR740-1517
    Filename: DOD_110860778
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPAFORGEN and Career Progression, by Travis Burcham, Joshua DuFrane, A1C Phil Edwards and James Kever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BLUE
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download