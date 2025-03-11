Allied Spirit Day

Lithuanian soldiers train to respond to a simulated chemical attack during Allied Spirit 25 on March 11, 2025, at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The footage shows soldiers reacting in real time—securing their positions, moving toward the threat, and quickly donning gas masks to stay in the fight. The exercise strengthens teamwork, builds confidence, and ensures forces stay ready for any challenge. (Video by Sgt. Christopher Fleming/382nd Public Affairs Detachment).
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955208
|VIRIN:
|250311-A-QY937-1656
|Filename:
|DOD_110860721
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
