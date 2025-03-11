Allied Spirit Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lithuanian soldiers train to respond to a simulated chemical attack during Allied Spirit 25 on March 11, 2025, at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The footage shows soldiers reacting in real time—securing their positions, moving toward the threat, and quickly donning gas masks to stay in the fight. The exercise strengthens teamwork, builds confidence, and ensures forces stay ready for any challenge. (Video by Sgt. Christopher Fleming/382nd Public Affairs Detachment).