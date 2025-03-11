Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Fleming 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Lithuanian soldiers train to respond to a simulated chemical attack during Allied Spirit 25 on March 11, 2025, at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. The footage shows soldiers reacting in real time—securing their positions, moving toward the threat, and quickly donning gas masks to stay in the fight. The exercise strengthens teamwork, builds confidence, and ensures forces stay ready for any challenge. (Video by Sgt. Christopher Fleming/382nd Public Affairs Detachment).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955208
    VIRIN: 250311-A-QY937-1656
    Filename: DOD_110860721
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit Day, by SGT Christopher Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Traintowin
    USEUR
    AlliedSpirit
    target news europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download