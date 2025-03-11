Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Allied Spirit '25 Introduction Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Stannard 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Allied Spirit 25 has officially started in Hohenfels, Germany. AS25 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and Partners at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Germany. AS25 is designed to meet training objectives with United States 28th Infantry Division as the Higher Command. The U.S. Army and its Allies and Partners will train to focus on tactical interoperability.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 14:05
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955204
    VIRIN: 250303-A-BR386-4179
    Filename: DOD_110860594
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Allied Spirit '25 Introduction Video, by SSG Justin Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AlliedSpirit, JMRC, 7ATC, StrongerTogether, WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download