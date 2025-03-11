Allied Spirit '25 Introduction Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955204" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Allied Spirit 25 has officially started in Hohenfels, Germany. AS25 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and Partners at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels Training Areas in Germany. AS25 is designed to meet training objectives with United States 28th Infantry Division as the Higher Command. The U.S. Army and its Allies and Partners will train to focus on tactical interoperability.