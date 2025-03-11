Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Delta 13: Education

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Brandes 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Space Delta 13 delivers institutional developmental education, develops U.S. Space Force officer accessions and executes advanced education programs in order to prepare USSF forces and designated joint and allied partners to prevail in a CDO, all-domain environment. (U.S. Space Force video by TSgt Kirsten Brandes)

    USSF
    Space Education
    NSSI
    STARCOM
    Space Delta 13
    Delta Explained

