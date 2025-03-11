Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Missile maintenance Facility at Letterkenny Munitions Center

    CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Letterkenny Munitions Center broke ground for a new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility on March 12, 2025. The new facility will provide an adaptive and modernized space and will support the newest variants of High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Sidewinder Missiles, and other Air Force, Navy and Army weapon systems, and will play a vital role in advancing the Army’s modernization plan.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955199
    VIRIN: 250220-A-YZ466-1856
    PIN: 2502
    Filename: DOD_110860490
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US

