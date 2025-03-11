Letterkenny Munitions Center broke ground for a new Joint Missile Maintenance Facility on March 12, 2025. The new facility will provide an adaptive and modernized space and will support the newest variants of High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Sidewinder Missiles, and other Air Force, Navy and Army weapon systems, and will play a vital role in advancing the Army’s modernization plan.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955199
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-YZ466-1856
|PIN:
|2502
|Filename:
|DOD_110860490
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Missile maintenance Facility at Letterkenny Munitions Center, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS
