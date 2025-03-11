U.S. Soldiers Train on Urban Marksmanship in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an urban rifle marksmanship training at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 10, 2025. Training like this challenges Soldiers to maximize their skills and war fighting capabilities, reinforcing their ability to remain lethal while in movement. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)