U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Heavy Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, participate in an urban rifle marksmanship training at Camp Reedo, Estonia, March 10, 2025. Training like this challenges Soldiers to maximize their skills and war fighting capabilities, reinforcing their ability to remain lethal while in movement. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kourtney Nunnery)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 11:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955171
|VIRIN:
|250310-A-WB532-8640
|Filename:
|DOD_110860105
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|VORU, EE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Soldiers Train on Urban Marksmanship in Estonia, by SGT Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.