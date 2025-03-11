Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: More Air Force, Space Force Priorities, Flexible Spending Accounts

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin describes his strategy for defending the homeland and meeting the nation’s security priorities, Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman outlines the Space Force’s path to ensure space superiority, and enrollment opens for a new Health Care Flexible Spending Account benefit for service members. (Hosted by Airman 1st Class Phil Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955167
    VIRIN: 250314-F-XD815-1001
    Filename: DOD_110860038
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

