    Bayonet I

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    03.13.2025

    Video by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct a live-fire exercise during Bayonet I at Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Mar. 13,2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 10:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955166
    VIRIN: 250313-A-DO858-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859964
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    This work, Bayonet I, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    SkySoldiers
    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

