U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fired a M240 machine gun during a live-fire exercise during Bayonet I at Bac Range in Postojna, Slovenia, Mar. 12, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Video by Davide Dalla Massara)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 10:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955163
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-DO858-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110859945
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Bayonet I, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.