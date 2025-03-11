Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone Reponse B-Roll

    ITALY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Italian and U.S. Air Forces respond to a simulated drone attack, prompting responses from security forces and explosive ordinance disposal.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955161
    VIRIN: 250311-F-SQ839-5548
    Filename: DOD_110859912
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: IT

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drone Reponse B-Roll, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security Forces
    drone exercise
    3E8XX Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Security Forces (SF)
    Counter improvised explosive device exercise

