Italian and U.S. Air Forces respond to a simulated drone attack, prompting responses from security forces and explosive ordinance disposal.
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 10:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955161
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-SQ839-5548
|Filename:
|DOD_110859912
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Drone Reponse B-Roll, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.