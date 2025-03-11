Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army field artillery platoons train on fire support

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Madelyn Smith, “Archer” platoon leader for Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Michael Le, artillery section chief assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talk about their Table XII field artillery certification at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4-5, 2025. In the platoon-level certification, Soldiers trained to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires and enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 12:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955157
    VIRIN: 250304-A-VC863-1248
    Filename: DOD_110859818
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    M777
    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    AlwaysReady
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download