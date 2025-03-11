U.S. Army field artillery platoons train on fire support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Madelyn Smith, “Archer” platoon leader for Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Michael Le, artillery section chief assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talk about their Table XII field artillery certification at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4-5, 2025. In the platoon-level certification, Soldiers trained to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires and enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)