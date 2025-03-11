U.S. Army field artillery platoons train on fire support

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Madelyn Smith, “Archer” platoon leader for Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, and Staff Sgt. Michael Le, artillery section chief assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, talk about their Table XII field artillery certification at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 4-5, 2025. In the platoon-level certification, Soldiers trained to destroy, defeat, or disrupt the enemy with integrated fires and enable maneuver commanders to dominate in unified land operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 12:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955156
|VIRIN:
|250304-A-VC863-1248
|Filename:
|DOD_110859817
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
