    Students Visit Pentagon 9/11 Memorial with Gary Sinise Foundation

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Madelyn Keech 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Students from the Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va., visit the Pentagon 9/11 memorial as part of Gary Sinise Foundation’s 9/11 educational programming to learn about the attacks, the rebuilding, and recovery efforts at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025. (DOD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 09:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955154
    VIRIN: 250312-D-FN350-1002
    Filename: DOD_110859808
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

