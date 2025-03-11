Students Visit Pentagon 9/11 Memorial with Gary Sinise Foundation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students from the Randolph Macon Academy in Front Royal, Va., visit the Pentagon 9/11 memorial as part of Gary Sinise Foundation’s 9/11 educational programming to learn about the attacks, the rebuilding, and recovery efforts at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 12, 2025. (DOD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madelyn Keech)