    USACE clears waterway debris

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers clears waterway debris, Mar. 12, 2025 in Marshall, NC.

    USACE continues to complete FEMA missions in cooperation with local, state and federal agencies to aid in the recovery of areas of Western, North Carolina that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 09:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955152
    VIRIN: 250312-A-PA223-6359
    Filename: DOD_110859799
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE clears waterway debris, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Emergency Operations
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24

