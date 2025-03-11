173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) to Meet Future Threats

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army’s 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion has deactivated, paving the way for the establishment of the 173rd Combat Engineer Company (Airborne) under the 173rd Airborne Brigade.



The transition reflects the Army’s continued modernization efforts to enhance airborne engineer capabilities in response to evolving global threats. The newly formed company will provide specialized engineering support, including mobility, counter-mobility, and survivability operations, tailored to the unique demands of airborne and rapid-deployment missions.



The transition aligns with the Army’s broader force structure adjustments, emphasizing adaptable and rapidly deployable forces to meet future operational challenges.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



