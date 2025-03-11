U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a battle patch ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 28, 2025. The battle patch worn on the Soldiers helmet symbolizes the bond among Dragoons, embodying the regiment’s unique heritage and mission. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 09:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955149
|VIRIN:
|250228-A-BS310-2000
|Filename:
|DOD_110859760
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Battle Patch Ceremony, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.