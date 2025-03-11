Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Cavalry Regiment Battle Patch Ceremony

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a battle patch ceremony at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 28, 2025. The battle patch worn on the Soldiers helmet symbolizes the bond among Dragoons, embodying the regiment’s unique heritage and mission. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 09:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955149
    VIRIN: 250228-A-BS310-2000
    Filename: DOD_110859760
    Length: 00:04:30
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Battle Patch Ceremony, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dragoons
    USArmy
    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

