Athletes from the Air & Space Forces, Marines, and Army as well as international partners from the UK and the Republic of Georgia are training in anticipation of the first day of competition at the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials. Each athlete will practice in their individual and team sports with competition beginning on 14 March.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 09:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955142
|VIRIN:
|250312-O-OR487-3911
|PIN:
|250312-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110859732
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials Underway, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
