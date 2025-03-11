I Am NDW Profile - MA2 Dauntae Forrest

Behind the strong defenses of Naval District Washington, a bond forged in trust and rigorous training. This month's I Am NDW Profile, we spotlight one of our military working dog handlers, MA2 Dauntae Forrest and our dedicated military working dogs who work tirelessly to safeguard our region and the Navy. Their teamwork exemplifies the resilience and commitment of our U.S. Navy as we celebrate 250 years of service. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|03.13.2025
|03.13.2025 09:22
|Series
|955139
|250313-N-VP266-1001
|DOD_110859723
|00:02:55
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
