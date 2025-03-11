Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW Profile - MA2 Dauntae Forrest

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Behind the strong defenses of Naval District Washington, a bond forged in trust and rigorous training. This month's I Am NDW Profile, we spotlight one of our military working dog handlers, MA2 Dauntae Forrest and our dedicated military working dogs who work tirelessly to safeguard our region and the Navy. Their teamwork exemplifies the resilience and commitment of our U.S. Navy as we celebrate 250 years of service. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 09:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 955139
    VIRIN: 250313-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859723
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    Master-At-Arms
    Kennel
    I Am NDW

