    AFN Europe Report, March 14, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:
    U.S. Soldiers conducted Table VI Gunnery Qualifications with M2A4 Bradleys at Camp Reedo, Estonia. U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies and partners participate in Allied Spirit 25 at the Hohenfels Training Area, Germany.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 08:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 955137
    VIRIN: 250313-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859645
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Germany
    Estonia
    Army
    AFN Europe Report
    M2A4 Bradley

