U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group work on jets to ensure a safe flight during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a Combat Readiness Exercise meant to test response skills and strengthen relations with U.S. allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955129
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-TO640-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110859496
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 31 Maintenance Group BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.