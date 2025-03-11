Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 Maintenance Group BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Group work on jets to ensure a safe flight during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a Combat Readiness Exercise meant to test response skills and strengthen relations with U.S. allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955129
    VIRIN: 250312-F-TO640-1003
    Filename: DOD_110859496
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Maintenance Group BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Agile Combat Employment
    Powered By Airmen
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download