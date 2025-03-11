31 Medical Group MasCal BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/955128" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group practice medical procedures to save lives during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Exercise Fighting Wyvern is part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies in the European theater and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)