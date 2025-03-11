31 Medical Group MasCal BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group practice medical procedures to save lives during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Exercise Fighting Wyvern is part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies in the European theater and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955128
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-TO640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110859494
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
