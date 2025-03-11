Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Arrival BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    ITALY

    03.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons return as part of Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a multinational exercise demonstrating the strength in unity with U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 06:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955127
    VIRIN: 250312-F-TO640-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859491
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: IT

    This work, F-16 Arrival BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Agile Combat Employment
    Powered By Airmen
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

