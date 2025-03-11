F-16 Arrival BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons return as part of Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a multinational exercise demonstrating the strength in unity with U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
