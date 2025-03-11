Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Medical Group BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    ITALY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Medical Group work together to set up a decontamination site during Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 11, 2025. Exercise Fighting Wyvern is part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between Allies in the European theater and U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955126
    VIRIN: 250311-F-TO640-1003
    Filename: DOD_110859473
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: IT

    31 MDG
    Agile Combat Employment
    Powered By Airmen
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

