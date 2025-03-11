U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons take off and return as part of Exercise Fighting
Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 11, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a multinational exercise demonstrating the strength in unity with U.S. Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 06:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955125
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-TO640-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110859472
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-16 BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.