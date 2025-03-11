Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 EOD BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

    ITALY

    03.11.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Civil Engineering Squadron, explosive ordnance disposal, participates in Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 11, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a Combat Readiness Exercise meant to test response skills and strengthen relations with our neighboring allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 06:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955124
    VIRIN: 250311-F-TO640-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859471
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: IT

    This work, 31 EOD BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    EOD
    31 CES
    Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01

