The 31st Civil Engineering Squadron, explosive ordnance disposal, participates in Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 11, 2025. Fighting Wyvern is a Combat Readiness Exercise meant to test response skills and strengthen relations with our neighboring allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Essence Myricks)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 06:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955124
|VIRIN:
|250311-F-TO640-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110859471
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 EOD BROLL Exercise Fighting Wyvern 25-01, by SSgt Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.