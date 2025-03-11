Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 CE Fire Suppression B-Roll

    ITALY

    03.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The 31st Civil Engineering Squadron's fire department practiced putting out a flaming aircraft during Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. This combat readiness exercise directly reflected the base's mission to secure the base, generate combat airpower and be ready to deploy and fight from home.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 06:08
