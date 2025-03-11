The 31st Civil Engineering Squadron's fire department practiced putting out a flaming aircraft during Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. This combat readiness exercise directly reflected the base's mission to secure the base, generate combat airpower and be ready to deploy and fight from home.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 06:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955123
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-SQ839-2690
|Filename:
|DOD_110859469
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 CE Fire Suppression B-Roll, by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.