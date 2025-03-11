The Messlords share recipes with Sailors of NAS Sigonella

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250205-N-XK047-2003 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Feb.5, 2025) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sigonella hosted the Messlords celebrity chefs to teach Sailors a variety of recipes that can be prepared with available appliances in the barracks and unaccompanied housing. The Messlords cook for US troops around the world, sponsored by Navy Entertainment in collaboration with the MWR program. Naval Air Station Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command.(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson)