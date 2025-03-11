Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patching ceremony aligns U.S. Army Garrison Japan, U.S. Army Japan on service, support operations

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A patching ceremony was held recently on Camp Zama for U.S. Army Garrison Japan.

    Following the re-patching, USAG Japan officially aligned under U.S. Army Japan for daily operations and activities in Japan, while remaining under the administrative control of Installation Management Command – Pacific.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 01:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955117
    VIRIN: 250313-A-MS361-2968
    Filename: DOD_110859190
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    AMC
    U.S. Army
    Patching Ceremony
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    IMCOM Pacific

