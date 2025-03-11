On the Cochran’s first assignment to Yokota Air Base, Japan, they experienced the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. Now, as the 374th Airlift Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Cochran and his wife tell their story about their experiences with the natural disaster and the necessity for all personnel to have their Emergency Evacuation Program plans solidified.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 01:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955115
|VIRIN:
|250312-F-YO204-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110859188
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, For the Full - Emergency Evacuation Program, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
