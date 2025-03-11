Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For the Full - Emergency Evacuation Program

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    AFN Tokyo

    On the Cochran’s first assignment to Yokota Air Base, Japan, they experienced the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. Now, as the 374th Airlift Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Cochran and his wife tell their story about their experiences with the natural disaster and the necessity for all personnel to have their Emergency Evacuation Program plans solidified.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 01:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955115
    VIRIN: 250312-F-YO204-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859188
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    Readiness
    Great East Japan Earthquake
    Resilency
    Emergency Evacuation Program

