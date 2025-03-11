For the Full - Emergency Evacuation Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On the Cochran’s first assignment to Yokota Air Base, Japan, they experienced the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. Now, as the 374th Airlift Wing Deputy Commander, Col. Cochran and his wife tell their story about their experiences with the natural disaster and the necessity for all personnel to have their Emergency Evacuation Program plans solidified.