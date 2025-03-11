Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Read Across America’ event uses fun, games to promote reading among Arnn students

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.13.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    As part of a recent “Read Across America” celebration, Arnn Elementary on Sagamihara Family Housing Area turned its cafeteria into “Arnnville Elementary.”

    The transformation came complete with educational games and crafts for the students in the theme of popular Dr. Seuss stories.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 00:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 955113
    VIRIN: 250313-A-MS361-7172
    Filename: DOD_110859186
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Read Across America’ event uses fun, games to promote reading among Arnn students, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    U.S. Army
    USARJ
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Arnn elementary school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download