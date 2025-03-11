‘Read Across America’ event uses fun, games to promote reading among Arnn students

As part of a recent “Read Across America” celebration, Arnn Elementary on Sagamihara Family Housing Area turned its cafeteria into “Arnnville Elementary.”
The transformation came complete with educational games and crafts for the students in the theme of popular Dr. Seuss stories.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 00:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|955113
|VIRIN:
|250313-A-MS361-7172
|Filename:
|DOD_110859186
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
