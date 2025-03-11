‘Read Across America’ event uses fun, games to promote reading among Arnn students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of a recent “Read Across America” celebration, Arnn Elementary on Sagamihara Family Housing Area turned its cafeteria into “Arnnville Elementary.”



The transformation came complete with educational games and crafts for the students in the theme of popular Dr. Seuss stories.