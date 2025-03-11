Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th Fighter Wing Sortie Surge

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    AFN Kunsan

    The 8th Fighter Wing conducted a sortie surge to test maintenance and operations capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 20th, 2025. Training events like the sortie surge ensure the Wolfpack remains fit to fight and ready to maintain a secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.13.2025 00:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 955112
    VIRIN: 250220-F-LO539-1001
    Filename: DOD_110859175
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Wolfpack
    8th Fighter Wing

