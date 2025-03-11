The 8th Fighter Wing conducted a sortie surge to test maintenance and operations capabilities at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, February 20th, 2025. Training events like the sortie surge ensure the Wolfpack remains fit to fight and ready to maintain a secure Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Erin Currie).
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2025 00:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|955112
|VIRIN:
|250220-F-LO539-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110859175
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Fighter Wing Sortie Surge, by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
