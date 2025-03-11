U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct dive operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Feb. 24, 2025. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion conducted the training to enhance rapid insertion capabilities in littoral zones as preparation for integrating with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and its subordinate battalions while forward in the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955110
|VIRIN:
|250224-M-MI096-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110859093
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Recon Conducts Dive Operations on MCBH, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.