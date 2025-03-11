Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Recon Conducts Dive Operations on MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct dive operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Feb. 24, 2025. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion conducted the training to enhance rapid insertion capabilities in littoral zones as preparation for integrating with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and its subordinate battalions while forward in the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

