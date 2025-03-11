1st Recon Conducts Dive Operations on MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conduct dive operations on Marine Corps Base Hawaii Feb. 24, 2025. 1st Reconnaissance Battalion conducted the training to enhance rapid insertion capabilities in littoral zones as preparation for integrating with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment and its subordinate battalions while forward in the Philippines for Exercise Balikatan 25 and Kamandag 9 this summer. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)