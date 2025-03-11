U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 conduct firefighting training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025. The training simulated a real helicopter fire, giving the Marines an opportunity to rehearse extinguishment techniques. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|955105
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-KP870-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110858912
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 Firefighting Training, by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
