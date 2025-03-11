Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 Firefighting Training

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 conduct firefighting training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025. The training simulated a real helicopter fire, giving the Marines an opportunity to rehearse extinguishment techniques. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 21:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 955105
    VIRIN: 250226-A-KP870-1001
    Filename: DOD_110858912
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    usmc
    readiness
    training
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

