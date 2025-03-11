Service members and family and friends attend the interment of Maj. Billy C. Hall at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, March 11, 2025. Hall was a veteran who enlisted on Aug. 18, 1941, serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955086
|VIRIN:
|250312-M-QW512-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110858653
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Interment of Maj. Billy C. Hall: SoCal mourns the loss of another one of its decorated WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS
