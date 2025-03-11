Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Interment of Maj. Billy C. Hall: SoCal mourns the loss of another one of its decorated WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Service members and family and friends attend the interment of Maj. Billy C. Hall at Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, March 11, 2025. Hall was a veteran who enlisted on Aug. 18, 1941, serving in WWII, Korea and Vietnam. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Alexander Vaughn)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 955086
    VIRIN: 250312-M-QW512-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110858653
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Interment of Maj. Billy C. Hall: SoCal mourns the loss of another one of its decorated WWII, Korean, and Vietnam veterans, by LCpl Alexander Vaughn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    remembrance
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd MAW
    Marines
    interment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download