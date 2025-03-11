Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th CES and 8th SFS boost readiness during Freedom Shield 25

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2025

    Video by Capt. Alvin Nelson and Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadrons respond to an inject during Exercise Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. The inject tested the units’ capabilities, responding to a simulated fire, rendering medical aid, and securing the scene. Personnel across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th Fighter Wing, participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness.

    Date Taken: 03.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2025 21:52
    Location: KR

    This work, 8th CES and 8th SFS boost readiness during Freedom Shield 25, by Capt. Alvin Nelson and SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    8th SFS
    8th CES
    Freedom Shield 25
    FS25

