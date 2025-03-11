8th CES and 8th SFS boost readiness during Freedom Shield 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadrons respond to an inject during Exercise Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. The inject tested the units’ capabilities, responding to a simulated fire, rendering medical aid, and securing the scene. Personnel across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th Fighter Wing, participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness.