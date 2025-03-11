Airmen assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron and 8th Security Forces Squadrons respond to an inject during Exercise Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 10, 2025. The inject tested the units’ capabilities, responding to a simulated fire, rendering medical aid, and securing the scene. Personnel across Seventh Air Force, including the 8th Fighter Wing, participated in large-scale, realistic training to strengthen interoperability, reinforce the ROK-U.S. combined defense posture, and increase combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 21:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955084
|VIRIN:
|250310-F-OY071-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110858613
|Length:
|00:06:46
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 8th CES and 8th SFS boost readiness during Freedom Shield 25, by Capt. Alvin Nelson and SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
