The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit hosts the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships or All Army at Fort Benning, Ga. March 9-15, 2025. The competitors come from all components for across the Army as well as ROTC cadets. This drone footage is from the Infantry Trophy Team Match on March 12.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2025 18:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|955079
|VIRIN:
|250312-O-YI878-9499
|Filename:
|DOD_110858582
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Small Arms Championships - Infantry Trophy Team Match UAS B-Roll, by Serena Juchnowski and LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
